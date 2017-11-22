Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting baby No. 2

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a second child, and they announced the news in the most adorable way. Or rather, her 1-year-old daughter Luna did.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Teigen taps her belly and asks, “Luna, what’s in here?”

Luna says, “Baby! Bay … bay,” as she touches her mom’s stomach.

Always the jokester, Teigen captioned the video, “It’s john’s!” Legend tweeted the video with two baby emojis and two hearts.

A source told ET that Teigen is pregnant with a boy and said, “Chrissy and John are so excited to be having another baby — and Luna is too! She loves touching Chrissy’s belly and ‘talking’ to the baby.”

Teigen has been open about her difficulties getting pregnant. In 2015, when she announced that she was pregnant with Luna, she said, “It hasn’t been easy. But we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family.”

In August, Teigen talked to CBS News about parenting and said that she and Legend split up the duties.

“John is so patient and he’ll cut up the food and let her eat it and share and I’m more the player,” she explained. “When she wants to play and read and do funny voices, she’ll come to me and when she wants calmer vibes, she’ll go to John.”