Chip Kelly Not Interested in Coaching Tennessee Volunteers

You can mark one name off Tennessee’s wish list for their new head football coach.
Chip Kelly says he’s not interested in going to Knoxville.
USA Today reports Kelly does not want to coach the Vols.
Tennessee reached out to the former Oregon and NFL head coach, but Kelly said no thanks.
Kelly reportedly is deciding between the Florida and UCLA job.

