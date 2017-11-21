Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, November 21, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Cool And Dry Conditions Continue In The Week Ahead!



Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue through the morning. It won’t be as cold with lows in the mid & upper 30’s.

Some clouds will move through Tuesday, but continued dry through the afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Our “typical” high is 61 degrees. It’ll become fair Tuesday night, and cool, with overnight lows near 40.

For Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, lots of sunshine, cool, and dry weather expected with highs in the mid & upper 50’s.

Chilly, but dry weather for Thanksgiving Day with some clouds mixing in with some sunshine and highs in the mid 50’s. More dry weather for Saturday and the first half of the weekend with highs around 60. Breezy and colder weather is forecast to return for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned for Patrick’s Fearless Winter Forecast Tuesday night at 6,7, and 11!

Chip Chapman will have the “Encore Presentation” of Patrick’s Winter Forecast Wednesday at 5am on News 12 now This Morning !