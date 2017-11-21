Watch: Roy Moore spokesperson holds press conference

U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and his supporters are not backing down, as the Alabama Republican faces allegations that he pursued teenagers when he was in his 30s.

A Moore spokesperson is giving a press conference at 3 p.m. EST, from Montgomery, Alabama, as the Dec. 12 special election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones approaches.

“If the liberal media were half as interested in investigating these accusations against Judge Moore as they are in scaring up 1980s-era false gossip at the Gadsden Mall, then we would be getting to the bottom of this and moving on,” Ben DuPre, Moore’s former chief of staff on the Alabama Supreme Court, said during the press conference.

“Allegations are words. They are not facts. Allegations are words,” Moore ally Stan Cooke said. “They are not indictments, and they are not charges.”

Jones recently released a new ad in which he shows Attorney General Jeff Sessions — whose Alabama Senate seat he aims to take — saying he has no reason to deny the women’s allegations.

Moore and his campaign doubles down on the accusations, and on the accusers. Moore’s supporters have claimed without evidence that Washington Post reporters offered accusers thousands of dollars for their stories, a claim accuser Leigh Corfman — who says Moore sexually touched her when she was 14 — calls entirely untrue.

“My bank account has not flourished,” Corfman told NBC’s “Today” show. “If anything it’s gone down because I’m not working.”

The White House also doesn’t appear to be walking completely away from Moore anytime soon. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News that “we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through,” seemingly contradicting an earlier statement of hers that no seat is worth inappropriate behavior towards a child.

Gloria Allred, the attorney for one of the accusers, issued the following statement: