Trump spoke to Putin about Syria, North Korea, other hot spots

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour Tuesday by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Syria, Iran, North Korea and Ukraine were on the agenda, the White House said.

Trump’s phone call with the Russian president came a day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Putin hosted Assad at a Black Sea resort ahead of a summit later this week with Russia, Turkey and Iran. Assad was called to Russia to get him to agree to potential peace initiatives drafted by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said Putin briefed Trump in the phone call about his talks with the Syrian leader and plans for a political settlement in Syria.

Trump and Putin spoke informally several times last week when they attended a summit in Vietnam. They agreed on a number of principles for the future of war-torn Syria.

The Kremlin said Putin also called for coordination of anti-terror efforts with the U.S. Afghanistan was also discussed, the Kremlin said.