Report: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are engaged

Gwyneth Paltrow and beau Brad Falchuk have reportedly been engaged for a year. 

A source told ET that the two have kept their engagement under wraps. Paltrow has been quietly sporting several rings on her left hand, including one on her ring finger. 

“She’s had the ring a long time,” ET’s source said. 

Paltrow and Falchuk had their first official outing together at the “Scream Queens” premiere in September 2015. Paltrow had a role on “Glee,” which Falchuk co-created.

In August, the actress said that it’s taken her “a lot of work” to get to where she is now, in a “good romantic relationship.”  

Paltrow famously went through what she called a “conscious uncoupling” from her now ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014 after 11 years of marriage. She and Martin share two children; Falchuk also has two children from a previous marriage. 

Gwyneth Paltrow wore a ring on her left hand at a November event. 

