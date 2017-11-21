Poultry plant expansion bringing new jobs to DeKalb County Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces a grant to assist in the expansion of a poultry plant in DeKalb County.

The $250,000 grant goes to the city of Crossville, to improve the sewer system to handle waste from the chicken plant.

Koch Foods wants to triple the size of their Crossville plant, hiring another 35 workers.

“Poultry is a $15 billion industry in Alabama, and DeKalb County is a significant factor in that high number,” Ivey said. “The expansion of the Koch Food plant will further improve the economy in northeast Alabama and provide important job opportunities for 35 residents.”