Mothers of Woodmore victims encourage community to join anniversary memorial service

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the school bus crash that killed six children at Woodmore Elementary.

Five mothers of those children joined us on News 12 This Morning to talk about the anniversary memorial planned for later today.

A private service at the school is scheduled for 4:30 PM for invited friends and family of the victims.

But they are encouraging the public to join them for a candlelight vigil for bus 366 at 6:15.

It will be held at the intersection of Midwoode Drive and Talley Road.

They will remember each of the children, personally, hold a candle lighting, special speakers and a balloon release.