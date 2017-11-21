Morgan urges voters to keep steroid users out of Hall

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan is urging voters to keep “known steroid users” out of Cooperstown.

A day after the Hall revealed its 33-man ballot for the 2018 class, the 74-year-old Morgan argued against the inclusion of players implicated during baseball’s steroid era in a letter to voters with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. The letter was sent Tuesday using a Hall email address.

Morgan writes that steroid users cheated and don’t belong in Cooperstown. He points out that he doesn’t speak for every member of the Hall, but that many of them share his opinion.

About 430 ballots are being sent to eligible voters from the BBWAA, and a player must receive at least 75 percent for election. Ballots are due by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 24.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mothers of Woodmore victims encourage community to join anniversary memorial service
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Residents discuss improvements during Citizen Budget Input Session
Read More»
Mocs
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Race Out to 20-4 Lead on Their Way to Beating Alabama State
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now