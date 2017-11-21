Man steals red kettle donation from Salvation Army

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Someone stole money from a Salvation Army red kettle at the Food City on Lee Highway.

Salvation Army officials says it was stolen at the corner of Lee Highway and Shallowford Road at about 2:00 P.M.

Officials say the suspect got his wallet out to donate, and then quickly grabbed the red kettle and jumped into the passenger side of a vehicle.

According to Captain Nathan Jones, the red kettle probably had close to $200.00 in it.

“It hurts my heart that someone would steal from The Salvation Army when we so willingly give assistance for free,” says Captain Jones.

“We will pray for the robber regardless and pray that God will more than make up the money in the other kettles.”