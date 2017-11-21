Lewis, Urlacher, Moss, Seymour among hall semifinalists

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — First-year eligibles Ray Lewis and Randy Moss are among 27 semifinalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The hall said Tuesday that all ties for the 25th spot in the semifinals also advance.

Others in their initial year of eligibility who made this cut are Brian Urlacher, Richard Seymour, Steve Hutchinson and Ronde Barber.

Four previously eligible players made the semifinals for the first time: LeRoy Butler, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice and Everson Walls. All others on the 2018 list have reached the semifinals in previous years.

Already chosen as finalists are Bobby Beathard as a contributor, and Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer as senior candidates.

The other semifinalists are Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Roger Craig, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Karl Mecklenburg, Terrell Owens and Hines Ward.

The election for the class of 2018 will be held Feb. 3, the day before the Super Bowl, in Minneapolis. Induction ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, will be in August.

Two coaches, Coryell and Johnson, made the cut. In all, there are 12 offensive players (five linemen, five receivers, two running backs) and 13 on defense (seven backs, three linebackers, three linemen).

