How Americans are feeling about this shopping weekend

As the year’s biggest shopping weekend approaches, a third of Americans say they plan to do some holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend. But while many look forward to shopping for the holidays, about 4 in 10 dread it, according to a CBS News poll.

Younger Americans are more likely than those who are older to get some shopping done over Thanksgiving weekend. Parents with children under 18 are also more inclined to do some holiday shopping.

But not everyone loves shopping for the holidays. Half say they look forward to it, but 39 percent dread it. Women are more enthusiastic about shopping for the holidays than men. Two-thirds of those who are ready to shop over Thanksgiving look forward to the annual endeavor.

The amount Americans report that they’ll spend on gifts has remained fairly steady in recent years. Just over half say they’ll spend about the same amount of money they did last year.

Household income plays some role. Those earning less are more likely to say they’ll spend less.

