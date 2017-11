November 21, 2017, 8:21 PM | Grammy-winning artist Esperanza Spalding tells CBS News’ Anthony Mason what it was like recording her “Exposure” album in 77 hours while live streaming the process for the whole world to see. Watch their conversation Tuesday, Nov. 22 on “CBS This Morning,” which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.