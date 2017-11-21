DeKalb County woman dies in house fire

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died in a house fire.

At approximately 9:17 am, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a house fire with a possible person inside a residence on County Road 386 in the Aroney community.

Crossville Fire and Police Department, Aroney Fire Department, Kilpatrick Fire Department, Sardis Fire and Police Department, and Beulah Fire Department were already on the scene when deputies and Investigators arrived.

A deceased female was found inside of the residence by one of the fire departments.

The identification of the female is not being released during this time. Deputies are working to notify all family members.

This house fire is being investigated by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “We would like to thank all of the Fire Departments and Police Departments that came to assist for their quick response and for all of the hard work that they do. It’s always hard to lose a family member during this time of year. Our thoughts and prayer goes out to family.”