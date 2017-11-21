David Cassidy, “Partridge Family” star, dead at 67, publicist says

Actor David Cassidy is seen after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Florida Marlins and the Houston Astros in Miami July 9, 2011.

David Cassidy, one of the child stars of the hit “The Partridge Family” who went on to have a long show business career although marred later in life by alcoholism, is dead, according to his publicist. He was 67. 

Cassidy died surrounded by his family, his publicist said. He said in February  that he was suffering from dementia.

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” he told People magazine about his diagnosis. His mother had suffered from the disease. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

