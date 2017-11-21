Community unites for vigil honoring the Woodmore crash victims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – One year later, the community came together to remember the victims of the Woodmore bus crash.

Tuesday night a large crowd gathered in the area where the crash occurred for an emotional candlelight vigil remembering Cor’dayja, D’myunn, Keonte, Zyaira, Zyanna, and Zoie .

“We remember, we mourn, we honor,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said.

The vigil included a Chattanooga, Hamilton County proclamation, prayers, music, dance, a balloon release, and words of encouragement.

“We want you all to know that we love you and we hope that we are showing you that through our actions because love is an action,” Inner Peach Church Pastor Ron King said.

Some of the victim’s families and friends attended the vigil, like Rakayla Rizer.

“I knew Zyanna, I knew Zoie, I knew Zyaira, Cor’dayja,” Rizer said. “Everybody came to show the mothers that they have their hands and that they’re not by themselves.”

Christian Collins was there with his kids.

Collins said he knows some of the family members and grew up in the Woodmore area.

“I just wanted to come out here and show my support, let the family members know I’m here at heart. It’s a heartbreaking loss for the city of Chattanooga,” Collins said.

The vigil followed a private memorial service at Woodmore Elementary.