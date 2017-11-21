China says ex-top internet regulator under investigation

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says Lu Wei, the country’s former top internet regulator and censor, is being investigated by its anti-corruption arm.

The party’s anti-graft watchdog agency said in a brief statement on its website late Tuesday that Lu, now former deputy head of the party’s propaganda department, is suspected of “serious violations of discipline.”

Lu was known as a hard-liner responsible for leading the government’s efforts to tighten control over domestic cyberspace and championing the party’s position that governments have a right to filter and censor their countries’ internet.

Lu wielded enormous power over what 700 million Chinese internet users could view online and acted as gatekeeper for technology companies wishing to do business in China.

Lu was suddenly replaced in June last year.

