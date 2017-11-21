Charges: Iran-based hacker tried to extort HBO over stolen scripts

NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors say a member of an Iran-based hacking group tried to extort HBO out of $6 million in digital currency by stealing unaired episodes and scripts of hit shows like “Game of Thrones.”

An indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan accuses Behzad Mesri of hacking into the cable network’s computer system in New York. It says he stole episodes from “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ”The Deuce” and other series, along with scripts of “Game of Thrones.”

Prosecutors say Mesri threatened to delete data on HBO’s computer system or release the stolen material unless he received $6 million in Bitcoin.

In a statement Tuesday, HBO said it was working with law enforcement but declined further comment.

Mesri is believed to be overseas, not in custody.

