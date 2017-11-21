Phone scammer poses as Dade County law enforcement

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a recent scammer posing as local law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office has received numerous calls about a male subject with a southern accent, identifying himself as Sergeant Gary Miller the Dade County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Chad Payne advises the public not to fall for scams such as this:

“The scammer is calling people and telling them that they have missed jury duty, and they owe a $1000 fine, or they face a warrant. He, then, asks for immediate payment over the phone. The subject even went as far as naming the sheriff, and his wife, by first name, on at least one occasion. PLEASE help us advise the public not to fall for scams such as this.”

Sergeant Payne explains that no law enforcement agency would ever present such a scenario over the phone.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office encourages sharing the warning via Facebook, telephone calls, or via word of mouth in order to spread the word to everyone, so they don’t fall victim to such deceit.