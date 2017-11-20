Weather Update: Sunday Evening, November 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Cooler & Calmer Thanksgiving Week Ahead !



Clear skies will remain and temperatures this morning the coolest we have seen so far this season.

A cold start to Monday with temperatures down below freezing; most places seeing temperatures in the upper 20s.

The Holiday Week: Sunshine continues. with highs in the mid 50s for Monday. Monday Night: A few more clouds and not as cold. Lows in the mid and upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Only a few more clouds around for Tuesday. Highs: Near 58.

Wednesday: The busiest travel day of the year, partly to mostly sunny & 55.

More sunshine expected for Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures remaining a few degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 50 and lows in the 30s.

Dry weather looks to continue into next weekend as well.