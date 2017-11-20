Tyson Foods: New facility in Tennessee to create 1,500 jobs

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. says it plans to build a new chicken production complex in Tennessee, a $300 million project that is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs when the facility begins operations in late 2019.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday that the new plant in Humboldt, about 85 miles northeast of Memphis, will produce pre-packaged trays of fresh chicken for retail grocery stores nationwide. The company says it will help it meet strong consumer demand for its chicken.

The announcement marks the second major economic development project Tyson has begun this year in Tennessee. In August, the company announced an $84 million expansion of operations in Union City. That project is expected to create about 300 jobs.