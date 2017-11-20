Trump says NFL star should be suspended over anthem protest

President Trump on Monday said that the NFL should suspend one of its players for the rest of the season if decides to sit down during the national anthem again.

Mr. Trump tweeted about Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Lynch, the Raiders’ running back, was seen Sunday at a game against the Patriots in Mexico City standing for the Mexican anthem, but sitting for most of the American national anthem. He grew up in Oakland, California.

For several months, the president has criticized Americans for not standing during the national anthem. Mr. Trump specifically lambasted NFL players for kneeling during the anthem ahead of games. He has said that kneeling “has nothing to do with race” even though many players have kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Last month, the joint fundraising committee for President Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican Party circulated an online petition soliciting people who support standing for the national anthem.