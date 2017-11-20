Trump announces North Korea as state sponsor of terrorism

North Korea now a state sponsor of terrorism

President Trump announced the designation of North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Today the United States is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. Should have happened a long time ago,” Mr. Trump said.

The designation will impose further sanctions and pressure on North Korea, which the president described as “murderous.”

He added that additional, further sanctions against leader Kim Jong Un’s regime will be announced Tuesday.

“People are respecting our country again, believe me,” Mr. Trump said, recalling his recently concluded 12-day, five-nation trip to Asia.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.