Tennessee Hoping to End Dismal Season on High Note Against Rival Vanderbilt

Tennessee needs to beat rival Vanderbilt on Saturday to avoid the first eight loss season in school history.

The Vols would also love to regain the state bragging rights after falling to the Commordores last season.

Interim head coach Brady Hoke would like to end the difficult season on a good note, and who knows, their

might be an outside shot at a bowl game despite a losing record.

Said Hoke:”We have a state rivalry game. Everything counts in games that are of this magnitude. We’ve got 22 seniors that we want to continue to get out of their careers at Tennessee and leave them with a win.”

Reporter:”If you get to five wins and there are bowl slots available, would Tennessee accept a bowl bid in that scenario?”

Hoke:”You know that’s a question for John (Currie) because we have not made those kind of decisions.”