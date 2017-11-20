Silverdale medication concerns face difficulty in solution

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Judge Tom Greenholtz continues to monitor changes in medical policies at the Silverdale facility.

The Associated Press reports the judge has expressed concerns in court over whether inmates are getting their prescribed medications on time.

That concern is echoed by Sheriff Jim Hammond, whose department recently took over management of the Silverdale facility.

It’s operated by corrections company CoreCivic.

Hammond says correcting the medications issue is not simple.

There are as many as 600 inmates in the downtown jail and about a thousand more at Silverdale.

He explained, “One of the problems we run into is, of course, most of the inmates that we get in, whether its at the jail or out at Silverdale, have a myriad of medical problems. And they come in with medicine, and they want you to assume their medicines are the correct medicines and they ought to be allowed to take them. We cannot do that in this institution. We have to either run them through the clinic, or we have to talk to there doctors. Obviously we are going to give precedence to those that are maybe a life-threatening type thing if they don’t get their medications.”

Sheriff Hammond says treating the medical problems of the inmates costs almost half a million dollars a year.

Hammond says his office is also working to make sure those medications are given on time.