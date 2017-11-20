Project bid opening for Ringgold’s Trail of Tears

Ringgold, Georgia (WDEF) – The City of Ringgold’s Trail of Tears will be seeing improvements soon. Currently the City has the Phase II out to bid.

This project will be improving the trail head at the Ringgold Water Treatment Plant located on South Depot Street. The project will also create a concrete hard surface from the exiting hard surface to the wooden pedestrian bridge.

Additional parking will also be included.

Parks and Recreation Director, Stephen Middlebrooks said, “These improvements should address many concerns that we hear from users of the trail. The water plant area is a favorite spot for people to fish, walk, ride or float the creek and additional parking is badly needed.”

This project bid opening is set for November 29, 2017. Go to www.cityofringgoldga.gov for more information.