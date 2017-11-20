Photos, videos lead to arrest of high school teacher

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a teacher in Tennessee who’s accused of taking inappropriate photos and videos of students has been arrested.

News outlets report 54-year-old Estuardo Rivera was arrested on Friday and indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Rivera was a Spanish teacher at Sullivan South High School. Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski says he’s currently on unpaid administrative leave.

Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper says students found an inappropriate photo on Rivera’s iPad and brought it to the administrators’ attention. An investigation led to the discovery of 11 additional photos and/or videos on the tablet.

Prosecutors say the students weren’t nude in the photos or videos. Rivera was charged with 12 counts of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

