Mocs Marshall Cooper Named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore Marshall Cooper is the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced today. Cooper made a huge play on special teams to turn the tide in the Mocs’ 10-3 win over ETSU on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 in the third quarter, the sophomore from Hixson, Tennessee, blocked a punt deep in ETSU territory, setting up Chattanooga with the ball at the Bucs’ 27-yard line. Four plays later, the Mocs scored what would prove to be the winning touchdown.

After opening the season 1-7, Chattanooga went 2-1 to end the year, beating No. 8 Samford before falling in overtime to No. 8 Wofford the next week and wrapping up with the win over ETSU.