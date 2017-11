ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the case of a man hit by a car Sunday night in Grundy County.

The 67 year old Gruetli-Laager man was struck and killed on Highway 56 in Cumberland Heights.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says it looks like the man’s vehicle had broken down, so he was walking along the road when he was hit

They are not releasing the mane of the victim yet.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit him.

