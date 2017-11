Our English Mastiff, Caesar, slipped out of our gate while we were away today and hasn’t returned. This is unlike him, so we think someone may have brought him out of the cold. He’s very friendly and 13 years old. Recently had surgery on his head and rear end, so it’s shaven. Unfortunately he isn’t wearing a collar since his surgery. He left from 306 Dawn Street around 4pm today 11/16. Please call 423-838-5010 if found near the Palisaides Subdivision.