Live: White House press briefing, November 20, 2017

Last Updated Nov 20, 2017 2:09 PM EST
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders updates members of the media during the White House press briefing on Monday November 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
How to watch today’s White House press briefing live:
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2017
- Time: 3 p.m. ET on camera
Potential briefing topics:
- North Korea: During a Cabinet meeting Monday morning, President Trump announced the designation of North Korea as a state sponsor of terror. Kim Jong Un’s regime joins the list alongside Iran, Sudan and Syria.
- Sexual assault accusations: Sanders may be asked to comment on the multiple sexual misconduct accusations against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and the two allegations of groping made against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota.
- Tax bill: After the House passed its version of a tax overhaul bill, the Senate is preparing to introduce its own legislation. GOP senators are attempting to tack on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate to the bill, but the White House said it would abandon the provision if it stands in the way of overhauling the tax code.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.