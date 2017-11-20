Happinest fundraises for land and facility

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga group who helps injured wildlife is in need of a facility.

Happinest Wildlife Rehabilitation & Rescue is a small group of licensed volunteers dedicated to the rehabilitation of Tennessee’s sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. Organizers say land with an abandoned building is being auctioned off and they say this would be a perfect place for them.

Happinest rehabbers have been working out of their garages and backyards for the past two years. They help rehabilitate several different animals inculding possums, and birds.

Organizers say they found five acres of land and it has an abandoned house on it. It is going up for auction in January.

Jerry Harvey, a rehabber with Happinest, says if they are able to have their own land and facility this will be a blessing for the wildlife in the area.

“Having a centralized location for drop off and rehab, it is going to keep animals from having to be transported her yon and there so it is going to make a huge difference for all of us,” Harvey said.

Happinest is raising money for the auction, which will take place in mid January. If you are interested in donating to help Happinest with the funds for the auction, click here.