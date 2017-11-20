Grateful Gobbler Walk to raise money for Maclellan Shelter for Families

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Grateful Gobbler Walk is just a few days away and you still have time to sign up.

100 percent of the proceeds from the walk go to the Maclellan Shelter for Families.  The walk is Thanksgiving day at 8 am at Coolidge Park.

On Sunday, volunteers were selling some Thanksgiving themed hats at the Chattanooga Market.

“I can’t imagine if it was my family and I brought my wife and children and I had to go to separate places. This opportunity exists because of Maclellan’s benevolence to make an effort to keep people together,” says volunteer Stan McCright.

You can also do a virtual walk or there is a version for “sleepwalkers” who just want to give to the shelter.

