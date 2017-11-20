Elephants evacuated on I 24 after trailer fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Three elephants were stranded on the side of I 24 overnight when the truck hauling them caught on fire.

It happened around 2:00 AM on I-24 at the Tennessee-Georgia line west of Chattanooga.

The elephants were on their way to Sarasota, Florida when the truck carrying them caught on fire.

The trailer didn’t burn, but the owners got the elephants out to be safe.

They grazed on hay set out along the side of the interstate.

Chattanooga Fire Chief Lesley Morgan said the elephants “were huge, but well behaved.”

***Elephant photo by EMS Tracy Beavers