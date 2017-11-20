Duncan, Stockton headline college hoops Hall of Fame class



KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tim Duncan and John Stockton, who became stars in college and icons in the NBA, headline the 2017 class inducted into the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday night.

Duncan led Wake Forest to four NCAA Tournament appearances before going first overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the 1997 draft. He went on to win five NBA titles and two MVP awards.

Stockton was a four-year star at Gonzaga before spending 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz.

The duo was joined by Duke standout Jay Williams, Indiana’s Scott May, Purdue’s Rick Mount, Cleo Hill of Winston-Salem State, Creighton’s Paul Silas and longtime Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan.

The induction occurred shortly before the start of a doubleheader at the adjoining Sprint Center, where UCLA faced Creighton and Baylor played Wisconsin in the CBE Classic.

