Cleveland-native Austin Herink returns to Scenic City

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – East Tennessee State University’s quarterback Austin Herink returned home Saturday as the Chattanooga Mocs hosted the ETSU Bucs for senior day. Herink hails from Cleveland, where he attended and played football and basketball for Cleveland High School.

During his time as a Blue Raider, Herink amassed over 6,000 yards and 67 touchdowns. He completed 66.8 percent of his passing attempts in high school and was awarded District Player of the Year and an All-State selection.

At ETSU, Herink has completed over 5,000 career yards for the Bucs. He finished his junior season with a 10-3 loss in Finley Stadium, but he said he assess the 4-7 season to see how he and the team can grow for next year.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Herink is set to lead the Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium as ETSU plays the University of Tennessee Volunteers for the first time in program history.