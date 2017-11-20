Cheeburger Cheeburger opens Acai Bowl Food Truck

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)– The longtime owner of Chee Burger Chee Burger is back with a new creation.The longtime owner of Chee Burger Chee Burger is back with a new creation. After 15 years of Burgers and Fries, she had a different creation.

Heart and Bowl is a new stable of the Chattanooga market. The big purple van is definitely eye-catching and the color also represents the main ingredient- ah-sign-ee. The owner Renee says she’s seen old and new customers who are loving the different acia (ah-sign-ee) bowls and smoothies.

Renee Eich, former owner of Cheeburger Cheeburger, says “This is totally different. We’ve always believed in moderation even though we were selling cheeseburgers and fries and milkshakes.. we love all of that kind of stuff. We also had chicken salads and things like that. I think that I really wanted to find something that Chattanooga did not have, but was delicious and nutritious at the same time. Then this came up and I said this is it and I said this is going to be our new thing and heart and bowl has been great.”

Eich says the berries from Brazil flash frozen because they don’t stay fresh for long.