Chattanooga Choo Choo sees major changes in expansion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) –The Chattanooga Choo Choo recently cancelled all special events beginning in January. As a result, there are a lot of physical changes going on there.

The plans for the future of that historic hotel are taking shape every day, as it moves toward becoming a one-stop entertainment complex.

Chattanooga Choo Choo Operations Manager Kelly Skinner said , “We have announced several new venues, the first will be our anchor to the north side of the building which is a restaurant that’s being developed by Tim Hennen and Rob Stickley.”

Operations manager Kelly Skinner has a lot to talk about as the game plan for the Choo Choo includes a dozen major changes. It’s an 8-million dollar project.

It was once a favorite wedding and party venue, but now that party can extend over a wide area because of a change in the open container law for Station street.

“So, what that means is you can be enjoying a cocktail at STIR, and, er..take your cocktail to go essentially, in a station street cup, and walk right out onto station street and enjoy anything that may be happening out there.”

And the line-up of new features is long. It includes the Frothy Monkey, a new distillery, the STIR Restaurant, American Draft, the Hush Lounge and the Revelry Room.

Combine that with the existing Songbird Guitar Museum and the Comedy catch and you’re getting the picture.

There will also be new apartments and hotel rooms.

“Earlier this year we had seven acres on the back part of our property that was sold. In selling of those acres, Track 29 is going to be moving and we’re working on that move currently to move them to the front part of our property. ”

The new Chattanooga Choo Choo will also leave room for shops.

“We have three spaces that are going to be leased to retail tenants that face our garden..with beautiful visability of our Glenn Miller Gardens.”

One thing won’t change-old timers will want to know you can still spend the night in a remodeled train car.