Bills' McDermott still evaluating on who will start at QB

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott hasn’t yet determined who will start at quarterback after his decision to go with rookie Nathan Peterman backfired in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

McDermott says he’s still evaluating whether to give Peterman another start or return to Tyrod Taylor for Buffalo’s game at Kansas City on Sunday.

Peterman unraveled by throwing five interceptions in the first half against the Chargers, before being replaced by Taylor with the Bills down 40-7.

Buffalo (5-5) has lost three straight with McDermott being roundly criticized for taking what he called “a calculated risk” to switch starters while his team is in the playoff race.

McDermott says he has no regrets over making the switch, and supported Peterman by saying: “One game will not definite Nathan or Nathan’s career.”

Peterman completed 6 of 14 attempts for 66 yards over seven first-half possessions and became the first quarterback since 1970 to throw at least five interceptions in the first half of a game, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

