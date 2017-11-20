Bama and Auburn Set For High Stakes Iron Bowl Clash

Alabama and Auburn are gearing up for another huge Iron Bowl showdown this weekend.

The Tide is ranked number one, while the Tigers are ranked sixth.

The winner gets the SEC West title and a trip to the league championship game.

Both teams are legitimate playoff contenders as well.

Heck the winner of this game has played in the national title game seven of the last eight years.

Said Bama head coach Nick Saban:”Everybody kind of knows what’s at stake. I think the most important thing is that you can stay focused on what you need to do on the field so that you can have the best chance to execute and be successful. I think this is always a game of significance. This particular year, there’s a lot on the line for both teams, and that should make it a great game.”

You can see the Alabama-Auburn game Saturday on News 12 Now at 3:30pm.