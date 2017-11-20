AP source: Broncos fire OC Mike McCoy; QB coach to take over

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and will turn over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made any announcement, confirmed the firing first reported by NFL.com.

The switch could be a precursor to giving former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch an audition at quarterback.

The Broncos (3-7) are mired in a six-game skid. McCoy has drawn scrutiny for his complex game plans and insistence on using three wide receivers as his base formation to both pass and run, even though the majority of the Broncos’ penalties, sacks and turnovers have come out of that formation.

McCoy joined Vance Joseph’s staff in January for a second stint as Denver’s offensive coordinator after he was fired following a middling four-year run as the Chargers’ head coach.

