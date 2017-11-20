Another woman says Al Franken touched her inappropriately

A second woman has come forward accusing Sen. Al Franken of sexual harassment.

Lindsay Menz, 33, told CNN that in 2010, she and her husband and father attended the Minnesota State Fair. During the event, she said that her husband took a photo of her with the Democratic senator.

She said that he “pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear.”

“It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek,” she said, according to CNN. “It wasn’t around my waist. It wasn’t around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt.”

Menz said that it lasted for three to four seconds: “I was like, oh my God, what’s happening.”

Franken told CNN Sunday that he didn’t remember taking the photo with her.

“I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don’t remember taking this picture,” Franken said. “I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected.”

Menz is the first woman to accuse Franken of harassment while he was a sitting senator.

Last week, Leeann Tweeden, a TV host, model and sports broadcaster claimed in an article online that that Franken had “kissed and groped” her without her consent during a USO Tour in December 2006.

Tweeden said that Franken wrote a part into a skit for her that said Franken’s character would lean into kiss her. While practicing the skit during a rehearsal, Tweeden said that Franken insisted that they rehearse the kiss. Tweeden wrote that Franken then came at her and “put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.”

A photo that accompanied the post showed Franken pretending to grope her chest while it looked like she was asleep on a flight back to the U.S. from Afghanistan.

Republican and Democratic senators have called for an Ethics Committee investigation into Franken’s conduct toward Tweeden, and Franken has volunteered to cooperate with the committee.