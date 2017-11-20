Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Nov. 28 at 10/9c on CBS and CBS All Access.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret models pose backstage during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Cindy Bruna walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Victoria Lee walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Megan Williams walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Jane Zhang walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kelly Gale walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Vanessa Moody walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Liu Wen walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Maria Borges and Alexina Graham walk the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Josephine Skriver walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ming Xi walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Leila Nda walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
One Wang walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Georgia Fowler walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Amilna Estevao walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Romee Strijd strikes a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Blanca Padilla walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Taylor Hill walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge join hands on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Xiao Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Nadine Leopold walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Miguel and Daniela Braga walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Sara Sampaio walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jane Zhang shares the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Miguel and Aiden Curtiss walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Estelle Chen during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Maria Borges walks the runway in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Leomie Anderson walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Georgia Fowler and Miguel walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Ming Xi (R) walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Josephine Skriver walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Harry Styles performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell strike a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss on the runway in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Sui He walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Devon Windsor walks the runway.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Xin Xie walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Maggie Laine walks the runway.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Grace Bol walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Harry Styles performs during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
