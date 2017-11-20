2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

  • Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

    Click through to see more photos from the runway of the year’s biggest lingerie show. 

    The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on Nov. 28 at 10/9c on CBS and CBS All Access.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Victoria’s Secret models pose backstage during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Cindy Bruna walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Victoria Lee walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Megan Williams walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Jane Zhang walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Kelly Gale walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Vanessa Moody walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Liu Wen walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Maria Borges and Alexina Graham walk the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Josephine Skriver walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Victoria Lee walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Ming Xi walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Leila Nda walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Cindy Bruna walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • One Wang walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Georgia Fowler walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Amilna Estevao walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Romee Strijd strikes a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Blanca Padilla walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Taylor Hill walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Alessandra Ambrosio and Lily Aldridge join hands on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Xiao Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Nadine Leopold walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Miguel and Daniela Braga walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Sara Sampaio walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Jane Zhang shares the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Georgia Fowler walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Miguel and Aiden Curtiss walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Estelle Chen during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Lais Ribeiro walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Maria Borges walks the runway in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Leomie Anderson walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Georgia Fowler and Miguel walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Ming Xi (R) walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Josephine Skriver walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Nadine Leopold walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 20, 2017 in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Dilone walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Harry Styles performs on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Alexinia Graham walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Lameka Fox walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell strike a pose on the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Karlie Kloss on the runway in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Sui He walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Lily Aldridge walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Devon Windsor walks the runway.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Liu Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Victoria’s Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima walk the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Xin Xie walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Maggie Laine walks the runway.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Grace Bol walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Jasmine Tookes walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Liu Wen walks the runway during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Ming Xi walks the runway in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Harry Styles performs during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

  • Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

  • Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Swarovski Sparkles in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

    Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

