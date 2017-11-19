Zimbabwe's Mugabe fired as ruling party leader, official says

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A Zimbabwe ruling party official has confirmed that the Central Committee fired President Robert Mugabe as party leader and replaced him with the recently dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ZANU-PF ruling party was holding an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss demands to recall Mugabe as party chief. The emergency meeting also recalled first lady Grace Mugabe as head of the women’s league “forever.”

The meeting was ongoing Sunday afternoon — a day after huge crowds rallied peacefully in the capital, Harare, for the 93-year-old Mugabe to go. Members of the ruling party’s Central Committee stood, cheered and began to sing as the process of recalling Mugabe began. Meeting chair Obert Mpofu referred to Mugabe as “outgoing president.”

Mugabe finds himself increasingly isolated under house arrest in his lavish Blue Roof mansion, deserted by most of his allies, with others arrested.

On Saturday, most of Harare’s population of 1.6 million poured into the streets in an anti-Mugabe demonstration that just days ago would have brought a police crackdown.

They clambered onto tanks moving slowly through the crowds, took selfies with soldiers and surged in the thousands toward the State House building where Mugabe held official functions, a symbol of the rule of the man who took power after independence from white minority rule in 1980.

The euphoria came after years of watching the once-prosperous African nation fall into decay, with a collapsing economy, repression of free speech, disputed elections and international sanctions.

Even as concerns remained about who next would be in charge and what freedoms might be available if the military lingers in power — or if Mnangagwa succeeds his longtime ally Mugabe as leader — people reveled in the rare chance to express themselves freely.

Let us have this moment, Zimbabweans said. If the next leader becomes trouble, they vowed to return to the streets again.

This is a developing story and will be updated.