Weather Update: Sunday, November 19, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Colder and calmer.



Some clouds earlier will give way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will continue. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph through the day making it feel even colder. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50° Sunday afternoon.

A cold start to Monday with temperatures down below freezing; most places seeing temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunshine continues into the holiday week with highs in the mid 50s for Monday.

Mainly dry weather expected through Thanksgiving week. Temperatures will stay below normal with dry and chilly weather for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.