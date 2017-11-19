Weather Update: Sunday, November 19, 2017

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –  Colder and calmer.

Some clouds earlier will give way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will continue. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph through the day making it feel even colder. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50° Sunday afternoon.

A cold start to Monday with temperatures down below freezing; most places seeing temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunshine continues into the holiday week with highs in the mid 50s for Monday.

Mainly dry weather expected through Thanksgiving week.  Temperatures will stay below normal with dry and chilly weather for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

 

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hundreds of items collected at Love Gives Meals event Saturday
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Families attend Sterchi Farm Park clean up Saturday
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga named DK Travel’s Best Alternative Fall Getaway
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now