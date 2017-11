November 19, 2017, 6:31 PM | A special election three weeks from Tuesday could change the balance of the U.S. Senate. Sunday, the top three newspapers in Alabama ran a front page editorial rejecting Republican candidate Roy Moore. He is fighting off multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The newspapers call the election, “A turning point for women in a state that has silenced them for too long.” Dean Reynolds reports.

