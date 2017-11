November 19, 2017, 10:22 AM | Yemenis were the first to cultivate coffee, which has been heralded as the best in the world, but years of conflict have prevented Yemeni farmers from growing and exporting their crop. John Blackstone meets importer Mokhtar Alkhanshali, whose journey to Yemen to aid coffee growers there has resulted in a most delicious (and expensive) cup of fair market coffee.

