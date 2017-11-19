South Dakota university to offer 18-day intensive courses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A university in western South Dakota is introducing an unconventional schedule for students interested in completing a college course in 18 days.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Black Hills State University-Rapid City will offer block courses.

The college says the offering will be the first of its kind in South Dakota.

Courses are traditionally held at different times based on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday or a Tuesday-Thursday schedule, which varies by semester.

Under the block system, students will meet for three hour chunks at the same time in the morning or afternoon for 18 consecutive days.

BHSU-RC tends to serve working families and single parents, so block courses could accommodate students who need a consistent daytime schedule.

The university plans to offer seven 18-day courses between Jan. 8 and May 2.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)