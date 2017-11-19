Mel Tillis, country music legend, dead at 85

Musician Mel Tillis performs onstage during 2011 Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2011 in Indio, California.

Country music legend Mel Tillis died early Sunday morning in Ocala, Florida, Absolute Publicity said in a news release. He was 85.

“Tillis battled intestinal issues since early 2016 and never fully recovered,” the public relations firm said. “The suspected cause of death is respiratory failure.” 

Tillis — born in Tampa on August 8, 1932 — recorded over 60 albums during his career and wrote more than 1,000 songs.

His hits included “I Ain’t Never,” “Heart Healer” and “Coca-Cola Cowboy.” 

Former President Obama awarded Tillis the National Medal of Arts in 2012.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

