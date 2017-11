AP Photo/Sal Veder

CHICAGO (AP) — For more than 50 years, the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been in the public eye as an activist, a two-time presidential candidate and a guiding force in the modern civil rights movement.

Jackson, 76, disclosed on Friday that he’s been treated for Parkinson’s disease for the past two years, leaving unclear what role he will play in the national conversation going forward.

The onetime prot